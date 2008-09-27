Prep Zone: Winning contagious at Geneva

The fall sports season is only one month old, but so far, Geneva High School is stealing the show.

Anywhere you look, the Vikings are steamrolling opponents with numbing regularity.

The Vikings’ football team commands the bulk of the attention, and is a worthy headliner, sitting at 4-0 after – gasp – only a 14-7 win Friday against Glenbard South.

But the Vikings’ other fall sports have roared to dynamite starts, too.

The girls volleyball team (14-1) has the inside track on the Western Sun Conference title after a statement win Thursday against defending champion Sycamore.

The soccer team was unbeaten until finally falling Saturday in the semifinals of the Pepsi Challenge.

Both cross country teams – the girls are the defending IHSA Class 3A state champions, and the boys are fresh off Saturday’s Eddington Invitational title – are top-notch.

Geneva’s tennis and golf teams, too, are at or near the top of the conference, with the Vikings’ Kayla Fujimoto the top girls tennis player in the area.

While strong high school sports programs are the norm at Geneva and around the Tri-Cities, Geneva’s program-wide prowess this fall can not be ignored.

The trick is not to take it for granted.

“When you have success, it adds the effect of raising the bar each time so that what was acceptable a year or two ago now is expected as just the norm, and you want to do a little better the next time,” Geneva athletic director Jim Kafer said. “You’ve got some of that there, and I think that for the most part is good.

“You never want to get comfortable in anything you do. You always want to improve and progress, but we always try to make sure the students, but particularly the coaching staff, make sure they enjoy things while they’re there and not put too much pressure on themselves.”

Kafer said there has been steady improvement in many of Geneva’s programs in recent years, no doubt partially a byproduct of growing enrollment. Geneva is also a well-off community filled with involved parents, a good starting point for strong sports teams.

But to have so many teams going gangbusters at once, there is more to Geneva’s success story.

Kafer said the pride the town takes in Vikings sports goes a long way toward fostering driven athletes.

“Some of the suburban schools are just a bunch of large subdivisions that make up a school district,” Kafer said. “There really aren’t any roots there, and I think there definitely is that in Geneva.”

Geneva boys soccer coach Ryan Estabrook backs up that notion, saying he is often congratulated on his team’s success by strangers around town. Estabrook said the “strong connection between our school and our community” is one of the high points of coaching at Geneva.

“It definitely does make a lot of things more positive in general ... there’s definitely a lot of pride associated with that, not in a cocky or arrogant way, but just in being proud of who we get to represent,” Estabrook said.

There might be a contagious element to the department’s success, too. Geneva athletes regularly can be seen rooting on their counterparts, and likely find inspiration in aiming to keep up with each other’s triumphs.

“Fortunately here I feel like our programs all support each other as opposed to competing with each other,” Kafer said. “Some school districts, some teams are resentful of the others and feel like it’s an us vs. them type of thing, and we don’t have that here.

“I think there’s that support among all the programs, and when one does well and the other people see that, it helps build that pride that you want to do the same thing.”

Whatever the formula, it’s working for Geneva teams.

And if they can maintain their pace for a few more weeks, it’s going to pay off with a boatload of trophies.

