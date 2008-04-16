Grundy County Church Bulletins: April 16, 2008

Jacob’s Well features NuPsalm

MARSEILLES - Area residents are invited to return to Jacob’s Well on Saturday, April 12.

The monthly coffee house offers entertainment and relaxation in a Christian atmosphere. This month’s evening will feature NuPsalm and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The concert is free, but a free-will offering will be taken. Treats and beverages will be available for a donation.

Everyone is welcome to attend Jacob’s Well, which is held in the fellowship hall behind Marseilles Church of the Nazarene, 1292 Morris Road, Marseilles.

For additional information, call (815) 795-4896, send an e-mail at jacob46@mtco.com or log onto www.myspace. com/jacobswellcoffee.

NIU Steelband performs April 12

The Northern Illinois University Steelband will appear in concert at Peace Lutheran Church in Morris at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 12.

This band of 34 musicians will perform calypso, popular and classical music on several sizes of steel drums.

The NIU Steelband is directed by Cliff Alexis and Liam Teague. The group’s many past performances include concerts with the St. Louis Symphony and the Chicago Sinfonietta, and an appearance before 18,000 soccer fans at Yankee Stadium. In 1992, and again in 1998, the ensemble enjoyed highly-successful tours of the Republic of China. It has also traveled to Korea and the Czech Republic, and, in 2000, it placed second in the World Steelband Festival in Trinidad.

A suggested donation of $5 will be collected at the door, and a reception with food and drink will follow the concert.

For more information, call Mike Kessler at (815) 634-6075.

St. Mary will mark 100 years

PLAINFIELD - St. Mary Immaculate Parish of Plainfield will mark its 100th Anniversary on April 12.

The Most Reverend J. Peter Sartain, bishop of Joliet, will celebrate a special Mass of Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. that day. All are invited.

Tickets for a reception and dinner, immediately following Mass, are available for $40 per person by advance purchase only through the parish office, 15629 S. Illinois 59, Plainfield.

Eat soup and enjoy talent

BRACEVILLE - Back by popular demand, the N.O.W. Committee of the Braceville United Methodist Church presents the second annual combination Soup Supper/Talent Show on Saturday, April 12.

The meal includes homemade soup, cheese, crackers and beverages, served from 4 to 7 p.m. Prices range from $6 for adults to $3 for children ages 3 to 12. Kids 3 and under eat for free. Carry outs will be available.

The talent show begins at 6:30 p.m. All those who have a hidden talent, unusual talent, or even no talent, are invited to share in the limelight of good fun and fellowship.

A special appearance will be made by the locally renown “Kitchen Band.”

The church is located at 106 W. Goold in Braceville. For more information, call the church at (815) 237-8512.

St. Joseph’s buffet is Wednesday

MARSEILLES - St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marseilles will hold its annual buffet luncheon on Wednesday, April 16.

Sponsored by the church’s Altar & Rosary Society, the luncheon will be served in the parish hall, 200 Broadway St., Marseilles, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are available for $6.

Braceville church collecting items

BRACEVILLE - The Braceville United Methodist Church is asking everyone to clean your closets for a good cause.

Clothing, knick knacks and furniture will be accepted for the “Great In Gathering 2008″ from April 6 through April 20.

All items must be packed in boxes (not bags) and delivered to the church no later than April 20. The items will then be transported to those in need.

Rummage Sale April 18 & 19

MILLINGTON - The Millington United Methodist Church, 200 Orleans St., Millington, will have a Spring Rummage Sale Friday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 19 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Items can be dropped off from 2 to 6 p.m. April 15-17. Please no computers.

Lunch will also be available.

Everyone is welcome, “we need your support.”

For more information, call (815) 695-5384 or (815) 695-5378.

Buy clothing by the bag

COAL CITY - Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, will hold a “Buy the Bag” Clothing Sale from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 19, in the church fellowship hall.

You purchase your choice of bags and fill the bag with your choice of clothing. Small bags will sell for $5 and large bags for $10.

Donations of good used or new clothing will be accepted at the church Monday, April 14, through Thursday, April 17, during church office hours: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

All proceeds from the “Buy the Bag” sale will go to the church’s building fund. For questions, contact the church at (815) 634-8670.’

Thrift shop plans 10-cent sales

CHANNAHON - The Channahon United Methodist Church’s Ladies Aid Thrift Shop will hold 10-cent sales on Thursday, April 24, and Monday, April 28.

Located at 24751 W. Eames St., Channahon, the thrift shop will offer all used items for a dime each day.

On Thursday, the sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lunch will be served. On Monday, the sale is set from 6 to 8 p.m.