Kaneland routs Burlington Central in opener

MAPLE PARK - It wasn’t quite the offensive show of last year’s game, but the Kaneland-Burlington Central contest did have plenty of fireworks.

Last year, the two teams combined for 87 points in the season opener. Saturday night, Kaneland scored 14 points in the first quarter to record a 42-29 victory over Burlington Central.

The first game of the Tom Fedderly era started off on a high note. Fedderly, who took the KHS job after legendary coach Joe Thorgesen retired, won his first game thanks to a solid passing game by quarterback Jody Henningson.

Henningson completed 16-of-22 passes for 201 yards and rushed for a team-high 57 yards on 14 carries. The Knights (1-0) had 17 first downs and rushed for 134 yards. Corey Maple caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Henningson to put the Knights on the board in the first quarter.

Maple led the Knights with six receptions for 100 yards and hauled in two touchdowns. Kaneland put the game away with 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Jamie Snyder rushed for 49 yards and scored three touchdowns to highlight Kaneland’s scoring. T.J. Weiss added a one-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.

Burlington Central tallied 199 yards on the ground, but lost three fumbles. The Rockets completed just one pass in the loss.

Cogs roll to first victory

CHICAGO The Genoa-Kingston football team started the 2007 season in style. The Cogs rolled to an impressive 46-0 victory over CICS Longwood Saturday night.

The Cogs (1-0) scored two touchdowns on punt returns and added another six points on a fumble recovery and recorded a safety.

T.C. Holterhaus led the charge with three touchdowns and Chris Wilkins netted two scores. The Cogs host Wheaton Academy on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. contest.

Coal City downs Sandwich

SANDWICH Playing a rare Saturday afternoon home game, Sandwich didn’t benefit from the extra day of preparation.

Coal City scored 14 points in the second quarter to record a 23-6 victory over Sandwich Saturday. The Indians scored their lone touchdown in the second quarter.

Sandwich had 39 rushing attempts for 145 yards, with a long gain of 12 yards. Coal City had no problems running the ball, registering 228 yards on the ground. The Indians had 62 yards passing and totaled 23:03 of possession time.

Bobby Hook paced the SHS rushing game with 10 attempts for 41 yards. Chris McGray had 12 carries for 21 yards.

The Indians try for their first win of the season at Plano next Friday.