Kaneland, Geneva to battle for WSC supremacy

GENEVA - Last week, Kaneland’s starters watched the entire second half from the sideline, cheering on their second-string teammates as the Knights rolled to a 49-0 Homecoming victory against DeKalb.

The previous week, the Knights cruised to a 56-13 Western Sun Conference triumph at Glenbard South.

As the easy victories continue to pile up with the defense improving and the offense dominating, the Knights (7-0, 5-0 WSC) are building confidence heading down the stretch.

Tonight’s game at Geneva (7-0, 5-0) won’t be as easy, but the Knights (7-0, 5-0) remain confident going into the showdown that has significant Western Sun title implications.

Kaneland coach Joe Thorgesen said the Knights have prepared well enough to put them in position to contend for the conference crown.

“I think our kids are a confident group,” Thorgesen said. “I’m very proud of this group. The kids have really put in the work during practice. It’s great to be 7-0. Our kids have done a great job up to this point and we’re happy to get a chance at a game like this.”

A Kaneland victory would all but ensure the Knights’ first conference title since 1998 when they won the Suburban Prairie Conference White Division. The Knights close the regular season with Yorkville (2-5, 1-4) at home.Meanwhile, a Geneva triumph leaves the title up in the air as the Vikings must play rival Batavia (6-1, 4-1) in the regular season finale. Geneva coach Rob Wicinski, who led the Vikings to the SPC North title last year, said the program’s goal is to win conference every season.

“I think the biggest thing is our goal as a program is to win the conference,” Wicinski said. “It’s cool that they are 7-0 and we are 7-0, but this game would be extremely important even if both teams had not come in undefeated.”

Both teams enter the game ranked among the state’s best. The Knights hold the No. 7 ranking in Class 5A in the Associated Press poll, while the Vikings are rated No. 3 in Class 6A by the AP.

Each school features a high-powered offense - the Knights average 41.9 points per game and the Vikings average 39.4 ppg - led by top-notch quarterbacks.

Kaneland quarterback Boone Thorgesen completed 7-of-8 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns last week. The senior has thrown for more than 400 yards twice this season. Thorgesen has four dangerous receivers, led by Casey Crosby, who scored on an 89-yard kickoff return, a 2-yard run and a 13-yard reception last week.

“What really makes Boone special is, he’s a competitor,” Wicinski said. “He doesn’t like to lose. He finds a way to make things happen and he makes everyone else that much better. Their running game has really picked up considerably and their wide receivers are just great athletes. They are going to be a handful.”

Geneva’s Shaun Ratay, who stands at 6-feet-7-inches, exploits opposing defenses using the Vikings’ play action passing attack. The senior threw for 111 yards on 8-of-13 passing last week as the Vikings survived a dogfight with Rochelle for a 21-6 victory. The play action passing attack is set up by Chris Modjeski, who rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns last Friday.

“Shaun Ratay is an outstanding athlete, one of the best quarterbacks in the area,” Thorgesen said. “They have a great scheme with the play action pass and he can definitely beat you through the air. That’s what presents a problem facing them, you have to stop both the run and the pass.”

With two high-octane offenses, both defenses will be challenged. Both coaches emphasized containing big plays.The Knights have improved dramatically on the defensive side since surrendering 103 points in the first three games. In the past four games, Kaneland has allowed just 40 points and has not allowed an offensive touchdown in the second half.The Vikings have been dominant, allowing just 6.1 ppg and shutting out two opponents.

Batavia (6-1, 4-1) at DeKalb (1-6, 0-5), 7:30 p.m.

DeKALB - DeKalb closes out a brutal stretch of games when Batavia, ranked No. 6 in Class 6A by the Associated Press, comes to Huskie Stadium for the Barbs’ homecoming game.

The Barbs have not fared well the previous two weeks, falling in embarrassing fashion to Geneva (41-0) and Kaneland (49-0).In each of the last two weeks, the Barbs allowed the opening kickoff to be returned for a touchdown and were tailing by more than 40 points at halftime.

Batavia enters with a two-game winning streak after a 51-20 victory over Sycamore last Friday. Against the Spartans, Batavia racked up 432 rushing yards. Quarterback Alex Schroeder ran for 142 yards and an 8-yard touchdown and Tharryn Wright rushed for 73 yards on nine carries, including scoring runs of 4, 7 and 24 yards in his first game at running back.

The Barbs struggled to get anything going offensively against Kaneland, but did have their best passing game of the season. Kyle Wallin connected on 7-of-18 passes for 42 yards with senior tight end Shay Sticka snagging six passes for 34 yards.

Yorkville (2-5, 1-4) at Sycamore (2-5, 1-4), 7:30 p.m.

SYCAMORE - Last week, Sycamore’s postseason hopes were crushed with a 51-20 loss at Batavia, but the Spartans are still fighting for respect.

The Foxes come to Sycamore for Senior Night after a 40-14 loss to Glenbard South last Friday. The Spartans enter after a 51-20 loss to Batavia in which Sycamore moved the football, but was hurt by mistakes and the Bulldogs running attack.

Sycamore quarterback Nick Anderson threw for touchdown passes of 34 and 13 yards and backup Michael Buckner scored on a 7-yard run. The Spartans allowed the Bulldogs to rush for more than 400 yards, surrendered a safety on special teams, had a bad snap lead to a Batavia score and saw a touchdown negated by a penalty.

Last season, the Spartans cruised to a 40-13 victory over the Foxes in Yorkville.

Sandwich (4-3, 2-2) at Reed-Custer (6-1, 4-0), 7:30 p.m.

BRAIDWOOD - Sandwich is riding a two game winning streak and is looking for one more win in order to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2002.The Indians rushing attack has rolled to more than 450 yards in each of the last two games, but will face a tough test in a Reed-Custer defense that held Manteno to minus-19 yards of total offense last Friday.

Reed-Custer clinched the Interstate Eight Large Division title with its 46-0 victory over Manteno last week. Gavin Johnston scored three touchdowns for the Comets.

Genoa-Kingston (3-4, 1-2) at Byron (6-1, 2-1), 7: 30 p.m.

BYRON - Win or no playoffs.That is the challenge facing Genoa-Kingston. The Cogs need to win both of their final games on the road, which won’t be an easy task.

The Cogs have struggled against Byron in recent years, losing the last six meetings, with five of those being shutout losses. Last year, the Tigers claimed a 35-0 triumph in Genoa.Genoa-Kingston is coming off a 62-32 loss at Stillman Valley in which the Cogs surrendered 41 points in the second quarter.Byron knocked off Winnebago 42-21 last Friday with quarterback Michael Rozum throwing a pair of touchdown passes and running for another score.

CICS-Longwood (4-3) Hiawatha (1-6), 7 p.m.

KIRKLAND - Hiawatha is looking to snap a six-game losing streak.Last Friday, the Hawks fell 35-14 to previously winless Orangeville, while CICS picked up a 28-6 victory over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran, a team that beat Hiawatha 28-6.Kevin Chlum can be reached at kchlum@daily-chronicle.com.