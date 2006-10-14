Geneva escapes with a share of WSC title

GENEVA - As the Geneva football players triumphantly held their helmets high singing the school fight song in front of the student section, Joe Thorgesen huddled his team at the 35-yard line. Dejected after a 24-21 loss, the Hall of Fame Kaneland coach let his players know how proud he was of them even though their improbable comeback bid fell short.

Kaneland quarterback Boone Thorgesen threw a pair of touchdown passes in an eight-second span in the fourth quarter, but on his final attempt, he threw an interception to help the Vikings escape with at least a share of the inaugural Western Sun Conference title.

“We were physically outmanned, but in high school sports if you have kids like we have who will fight to the end, things can happen,” Thorgesen said. “We went toe-to-toe with a team that can go deep in the Class 6A playoffs. It was a heck of a football game, but we came up a little short.”

With only 9:06 left and trailing 24-7, the Knights undefeated season was on the brink and a highly-touted matchup between two undefeated, state-ranked teams was nearly rendered just another game. But the struggling Kaneland offense finally began to click.

Led by Thorgesen, the Knights marched 64 yards, and capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown reception by Casey Crosby on fourth down. Crosby finished with 160 receiving yards on eight catches.Kaneland stole the remaining momentum with an onside kick. A Geneva player briefly took possession but was leveled by a wall of Knights.

Thorgesen then stunned the packed house when he connected with Jamie Snyder across the middle for a 49-yard score on the first play of the drive, silencing the Geneva faithful, and invoking a roar from the Kaneland crowd. Thorgesen completed 19-of-42 passes for 318 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

“It was a great onside kick and a great effort by the kids,” Joe Thorgesen said. “I don’t know if it was Boone’s best game, but it was a gutty game. He was hit on almost every play. It was a great effort by the whole offensive side of the ball to come back.”

Prior to the fourth quarter explosion, the Knights (7-1, 5-1) struggled to move the ball. Thorgesen was picked off on the game’s opening drive and with three minutes left in the third, ending a Kaneland drive at the Geneva 8-yard line. The Knights also had a drive stall at the Geneva 4-yard line on an incomplete pass just before halftime.

“Our line put a lot of pressure on Boone, he had to scramble a lot and our defensive backs were in the right spots at the right time,” said Geneva defensive back Mike Mayszak, who grabbed two interceptions, including on Kaneland’s final play. “It feels so good to earn a share of the conference title. It was one of our top goals that we wanted to accomplish.”

The Vikings (8-0, 6-0) led 14-7 at halftime behind a 13-yard scramble by Shaun Ratay and a 16-yard scamper by running back Chris Modjeski. The senior tailback, who finished with 161 yards, added a 45-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half to give Geneva a 21-7 lead.

“I thought the defense played very well,” Joe Thorgesen said. “Probably the only disappointment was cornering out in the second half and letting them march down. We really slugged it out with a good, physical football team. Geneva is a heck of a team and so are we.”

