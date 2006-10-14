Batavia pounds Barbs

DeKALB - At least Sycamore and DeKalb don’t have to worry about playing Batavia until next year.

Or for that matter, Kaneland or Geneva.

For the two DeKalb County teams, that bit of information is considered good news.

The Bulldogs swept the two area teams with a pair of dominating efforts, rolling to 48-0 lopsided victory over DeKalb at Huskie Stadium on a cold and chilly Friday night.

The Bulldogs rolled over DeKalb County’s two football teams with relative ease, knocking the Spartans out of the playoff chase and crushing the Barbs on their home field in a seven-day span. Last Friday, the Bulldogs topped Sycamore 51-20, and jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead against the Barbs. At this point, the Barbs, now 1-7 and 0-6 in the Western Sun Conference, might wish they were still in the Upstate Eight Conference.

The Barbs have lost all six of their conference games - the only team winless in conference play. The scores have been ugly, too.

The Barbs ended their three-game gauntlet - Geneva, Kaneland and Batavia - with barely a glimmer of happiness. Geneva recorded a 41-0 conquest over the Barbs, and Kaneland tallied a 49-0 thumping over DeKalb.

First-year DHS coach Kurt Johansen admitted the Barbs took their lumps, but thought the team learned a valuable lesson.

“Anytime you are going against this caliber of competition, you realize what you need to do to be successful,” Johansen said. “We’ve got a lot of room for improvement. We’ve learned what we need to do to be successful.”

The Bulldogs attacked the Barbs from the opening kickoff. The Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1) went for the jugular, converting all three of their fourth down tries in their opening two drives, which resulted in a 15-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Even when the Barbs got a dose of good news, the Bulldogs managed to rebound. Leading 15-0, Batavia lost a fumble on DeKalb’s 1-yard line. Seconds later, Dan Schmitt picked off DeKalb quarterback Kyle Wallin’s errant pass and raced 32 yards for a touchdown.

Midway through the second quarter, DeKalb’s Tyler Gordon snared an interception. Two plays later, Batavia’s Alex Warner picked of Wallin’s pass to set up another touchdown.

Batavia quarterback Alex Schroeder added to DeKalb’s woes, scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run on the final play of the second quarter to pad the lead to 35-0.Less than four minutes into the third quarter, the Bulldogs cemented the use of the running clock with a 3-yard scoring burst from Brandon Holl.

The only pieces of good news for the Barbs came via a fumble recovery by Clark Diedrich to end a Batavia drive and Loren Legorreta’s touchdown-saving tackle. Legorreta added the offensive highlight with a 40-yard run in the second quarter.

Batavia compiled 314 of its 375 yards on the ground and picked off five of Wallin’s passes. Diedrich had 14 tackles and rushed for 49 yards for the Barbs. Johansen did notice some bright spots on defense, which got victimized partly because of DeKalb’s six turnovers.

“I don’t think the score shows how well our kids played upfront on defense,” Johansen said.

