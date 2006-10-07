Batavia football bites Spartans

BATAVIA - The Sycamore football team can start making plans for next year.

The Spartans needed a victory on Friday night to keep their slim playoffs chances alive. Sycamore battled powerful Batavia for the first two quarters, but fell victim to a host of errors in dropping a 51-20 loss at Bulldog Stadium.

At 2-5 and 1-4 in the Western Sun Conference, the Spartans will spend the last week in October at home.

“The team is upset,” said SHS coach Joe Ryan. “We’ve worked hard since last November getting ready for this season. We won’t reach one of our goals. We still have two games left in the season. We won’t give up or stop preparing. We still expect to get better. That won’t change.”

The Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1) weren’t expecting much of a battle from the Spartans on Senior Night. However, the Spartans were able to move the ball on the strength of their no-huddle, four wide-out set. Last week Ryan unveiled the new attack to try and spread the ball and utilize Sycamore’s talents.

The no-huddle shotgun formation helped the Spartans answer a quick score by the Bulldogs, with SHS quarterback Nick Anderson tossing the first of his two touchdowns to knot the score at seven.

Anderson, who had TD passes of 34 and 13 yards, completed 5-of-7 passes for 64 yards in the first half.

Ryan said the new offensive philosophy is tailored to fit Sycamore’s strengths.

“I like what it gives us,” he said. “I can take a look at the defense and see our best play. I think we ran the ball better this week. We ran a lot of plays.”

The Spartans didn’t have any problems moving the ball, but stopping Batavia was another story.

Led by quarterback Alex Schroeder, the Bulldogs led 23-14 at halftime. The Spartans had trouble containing Schroeder, who compiled 117 of Batavia’s 221 first-half rushing yards and completed 6-of-7 passes for 74 yards.

Mistakes killed the Spartans. The special teams allowed a safety on a bad snap on a punt. The Spartans lost a ball on another bad snap on the second play in the third quarter, allowing the Bulldogs to extend their lead to 30-14.

The bad news kept coming for the Spartans. Will Strack’s 55-yard touchdown reception was called back due to an illegal block. On the play, Strack took a short pass and shed three tacklers for the score.

The Bulldogs padded their lead when Schroeder ended a 10-play drive with an 8-yard touchdown on a bootleg.

The play of second-string quarterback Michael Buckner provided hope for the future. The sophomore replaced Anderson on Sycamore’s fourth possession of the second half. Buckner’s ability to run the ball and pass caused problems for Batavia’s defense. Buckner’s first drive ended following his fumble, but he bounced back to help make the game respectable with a 10-play, 78-yard drive in the final seconds.

On the drive, Buckner rushed for 34 yards and completed all four of his passes for 47 yards, ending the drive with a nifty 7-yard touchdown run. Ryan said the Spartans showed some life on offense, but made too many costly mistakes against the Bulldogs.

“They’re a good team,” Ryan said. “We didn’t start off well defensively and didn’t get after them. We’re doing enough offensively to move the ball and put ourselves in a good position to score. We just need to hit on all facets of the game.”

