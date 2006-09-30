Geneva thumps Barbs

DeKALB - The smile on Rob Wicinski’s face was as wide as Huskie Stadium.

Then again, Wicinski had plenty to smile about.

The Vikings utilized all three facets of the game to pounce on the Barbs for 21 points in the first 6:17 en route to a 41-0 thrashing on Friday night.

DeKalb had no answer for Geneva’s aerial attack, as Shaun Ratay picked apart the shorter DHS defensive backfield for 194 yards and four touchdowns on 8-of-12 passing.

Geneva’s defense put forth a stalwart effort against the Barbs’ rushing attack, limiting DHS to just 63 yards in the first half and 82 the entire game.

And the special teams kick-started the offensive explosion, as Joseph Augustine scampered 83 yards on the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

“I was really concerned because the kids were really excited coming in and playing in this atmopshere,” said Wicinski. “They took care of business.”

Yet Wicinski couldn’t help to dwell on the days of old. The Geneva coach stood on the 50-yard line, reminiscing about his playing days along with his team’s dazzling shutout victory.

Wicinski made his triumphant return to the place he once called home 21 years ago. The former Northern Illinois outside linebacker played for the Huskies under coach Joe Novak, who was the defensive coordinator, in 1981 and 1983-85.

The trip back to DeKalb was a special one for Wicinski as it kept his team at a perfect 6-0 overall and tied for the top spot of the Western Sun with a 4-0 record.

“This was really special for me,” Wicinski said. “I have a lot of proud memories playing here at NIU, playing for coach Novak and (Bill) Mallory. I wanted to show the kids off at a great place like this.”

While the Vikings reveled in the coach’s glory, DeKalb wallowed in another heartbreaking performance.

The Barbs knew they were going to be in for a long day well before the kickoff. The DeKalb Barbs’ flag came off the pole as the team was being ushered onto the field. Seconds later, Augustine scored the first points of the game with the touchdown return.

“We didn’t want to give DeKalb any chance of winning this game,” said Augustine.

On the ensuing play, wide receiver Jake Cordle fell to the ground in agony, clutching his left foot. Cordle did not return and was spotted with crutches on the sidelines.

Two plays later, DHS fumbled the ball, enabling Geneva to build a 14-0 lead.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game for us,” said DHS coach Kurt Johansen, who saw his team fall to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the Western Sun. “Geneva is the best team we faced this season.”

Cordle’s injury typified the entire game. Offensive lineman Will Goehring went down on the fourth drive of the game, and starting quarterback Kyle Wallin left midway through the fourth quarter holding his ribs.

“Injuries have been the story of our season,” said Johansen. “We are without 10 starters. Going into our next game, that number is going to jump to maybe 12 or 13. We just have to make the most out of it.”

Clark Diedrich finished with 74 yards on 16 carries. Loren Legorreta, who was limited to just four yards on three carries, made up for the lack of offensive numbers with two interceptions.However, the Barbs failed to complete a pass on 15 attempts. Wallin threw three interceptions.

“Clark really ran the ball well,” said Johansen. “Our running game is not the question. It’s our run defense and our passing game.”

Nick Gerts can be reached at ngerts@daily-chronicle.com.