Geneva crushes Sycamore

GENEVA - A tornado sighting brought a deluge of rain to the Geneva area early Friday evening. Two wall clouds were spotted close to Geneva High School. The surrounding area had several pockets without electricity.

The rare late September tornado led to the shortening of the 2006 GHS Homecoming celebration. The famed Geneva band didn’t play at halftime because of the muddy and wet field conditions. The sophomore game was canceled.

So what did the Vikings do?

They took out their frustrations on the Sycamore Spartans. The No. 7-ranked Class 6A Vikings had two lightning strikes of their own, showering the Spartans with a strong effort in the second and fourth quarters en route to a 35-7 victory.

For Sycamore, the 28-point loss didn’t reveal the whole story. The Spartans battled the Vikings for the first three quarters before a host of mistakes led to a late surge by Geneva.

“We’re playing good in spurts, but in this league you have to put together a solid 48 minutes to be successful,” said Sycamore coach Joe Ryan. “We’re fighting, but there is no such thing as moral victories. You don’t get any playoff points. It’s still not good enough. We fought hard in the second half, but we didn’t play tough in the second quarter.”

The loss drops Sycamore to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Western Sun Conference. Geneva improves to 5-0 and 3-0 in the conference. The Vikings, who had won their four previous games by a combined score of 179-30, weren’t as dominant against Sycamore’s pesky defense.

Geneva scored on its first possession of the game, but the Spartans answered with a three-play scoring drive to tie the game. Dane Pritchard, who left the game with a hip injury in the fourth quarter, broke free for a 47-yard run on Sycamore’s first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Nick Anderson hit Will Strack for an 8-yard TD pass to account for all of Sycamore’s scoring.The touchdown was Sycamore’s first points in the first quarter this year. Ryan credited the touchdown pass to good scouting.

“We got after them,” Ryan said. “Dane set it up with a nice run, but we saw something on film that helped us coverage-wise. It was a play-action we changed slightly and caught them off-guard.”

The Vikings countered with two short touchdowns runs by Chris Modjeski in the second quarter.After halftime, Sycamore missed a golden opportunity to get back in the game. The Spartans drove to Geneva’s 30-yard line, but the 13-play drive ended with a punt after SHS got into a hole with a three-yard loss on first down.

Sycamore cornerback Michael Ray’s third quarter interception set up another scoring opportunity, but once again the Spartans had a negative yard gain on first down.

“We had a nice drive to start the second half, but we have to punch it in,” Ryan said. “Getting negative yards on first down really hurt us.”

The SHS defense managed to hold GHS quarterback Shaun Ratay in check for most of the game. However, Ratay engineered a back-breaking 10-play, 85-yard drive which ended with a 20-yard TD pass to Michael Mayszak.

The Vikings tacked on another score following a fumble by Michael Buckner. On the first play, Ratay hit fullback Patrick Schiller for a 13-yard score.

“Sycamore did a nice job,” said Geneva coach Rob Wicinski. “They controlled the ball in the second half and kept us off the field. They pinned us. They hit very hard and played hard. They always are a tough team to play.”

Ryan said the defense played a big part in keeping Sycamore in the game. Modjeski rushed for 111 yards on 22 carries and Ratay ended with 85 yards passing.

“I was happy with our defense,” Ryan said. “You can’t hold an offense like that down for so long.”

