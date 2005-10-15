St. Charles North stymie Barbs

DeKALB - The first few minutes turned out to be the most important. It wasn’t because of an early onslaught of points, but rather by a key defensive stand.

DeKalb took the opening kickoff and covered 78 yards in 16 plays, but failed to convert a fourth-and-one on St. Charles North’s one-yard line. The defensive stand energized the North Stars and deflated the Barbs, as St. Charles North rolled to a 28-6 win over DeKalb at Huskie Stadium on Friday night.

”Stopping them at the one-yard line right off the bat was big,” said St. Charles North coach Mark Gould. ”If they go in and score, who knows what can happen. That was a big play.”

DeKalb coach Dan Jones admitted the inability to score hurt the Barbs.

”It took a lot of air out of us,”Jones said. ”It took us awhile to get back. It was huge. We drove the ball down the field and were not able to get into the end zone.”

The Barbs (2-6, 1-5 Upstate Eight Conference) managed just 52 yards of total offense the rest of the opening half. The DHS defense kept the powerful North Stars out of the end zone until a botched punt opened the floodgates. Derek McCord’s pass off a fake punt went incomplete, handing the ball to St. Charles North on DeKalb’s 36-yard line.

Four plays later, the North Stars (6-2, 5-1) ended their drought with a six-yard scoring run by Ryan Hochsprung.

St. Charles North added another touchdown on its next possession, when quarterback David Manny found Daniel Duncan for a 14-yard touchdown pass.

”That was my fault,” Jones said of the fake punt call. ”I thought we could catch them. They were backing off on our first punt.”

The North Stars put the game out of reach with two touchdowns in the first 31 seconds of the second half. Ryan McPherson returned the second-half kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. On DeKalb’s first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, SCN defensive back John Hildebrand snagged a fumble by Ernest Lewis in the air and scooted 36 yards for a touchdown. St. Charles North hadn’t even run a play from the line of scrimmage, but had increased its lead to 28-0 with 11:31 left in the third. An accidental fireworks display on DeKalb’s second drive of the second half provided the brunt of the excitement for the Barb faithful.

The DHS offense stuck to its running game despite trailing by four touchdowns. DeKalb’s insistence to run the ball led to some big numbers. DeKalb finished with 44 rushes for 241 yards. Mike Long led the Barbs with 11 carries for 82 yards, rambling off runs of 16 and 25 yards late in the game. Lewis ran for 81 yards and completed 5-of-12 passes for 55 yards.

”They ran the ball really well,” said Gould. ”They have three weapons at running back. We didn’t sleep well this week getting ready for this game.”

Ryan Mascal and Pat Milroy both recovered fumbles for the Barbs in the fourth quarter. The Barbs ended their scoring drought with a penalty-aided drive late in the game. Senior Robert Rehak scored on a three-yard plunge with 7:15 remaining in regulation.The win clinched the fourth straight playoff berth for the North Stars, and kept them alive for a share of the Upstate Eight Conference title. The loss ends a frustrating two-game swing against teams from St. Charles for the Barbs, but Jones expects the team to come out strong in their season finale at Elgin.

”We’ve got to be ready next week,” Jones said. ”It’s an opportunity to finish the season with three wins.”

Bobby Narang can be reached at bnarang@daily-chronicle.com.