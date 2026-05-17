Historical covers for May 17: The boom in Dixon

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 17. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early industrial booms to the local impact of world-changing events.

1913: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On May 17, 1913, the Dixon Evening Telegraph highlighted a period of local ambition and high-society drama. The lead story, “The Boom in Dixon,” detailed the determination of local businessmen to grow the city. Meanwhile, international intrigue made the front page with a report on “Count Szechenyi,” a relative of the Vanderbilts, who was allegedly the victim of a massive “swindle” in a mine venture. Locally, the community prepared for the “75th Anniversary” of the Baptist Church.

1945: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

By 1945, the world was witnessing the final stages of World War II. The headline “Terrific Struggle Is Now In Its Final Stages” dominated the page, alongside reports of “Nagoya” feeling the weight of American air power. Even as global conflict roared, local life continued with notices for “Tin Can Drive Day in DeKalb” and a warning that “Sickness on the Coast” was proving a costly probe for federal officials.

1973: Streator Daily Times-Press

The May 17, 1973, edition of the Streator Daily Times-Press focused heavily on a turning point in American political history: the opening of the “Watergate Probe.” While national eyes were on “Senate Investigators,” the local community was busy with its own governance, reporting on “Name Committees At County Board Session.” The paper also featured a fascinating human-interest story about “Space Experts” planning a mission to repair Skylab.

1992: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Rounding out the collection, the May 17, 1992, Sunday Herald captured a mix of scientific triumph and local tragedy. The lead story, “Triumphant Endeavour,” celebrated the successful landing of the space shuttle. Closer to home, the paper addressed public safety concerns with a map of the “Worst spots” for traffic collisions in the county and a sobering report on a “Beer party” in Cary that ended in a stabbing.