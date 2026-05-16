Historical covers for May 16: Their time to shine

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 16 across the decades. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the closing chapters of world wars to the personal milestones of local graduates.

1945: Dixon Evening Telegraph

In May 1945, the world was glued to the closing theater of World War II. The front page was dominated by the “Bloody Fighting On Okinawa,” reporting on the intense struggle at the Naha outskirts where American forces faced fierce resistance. Domestically, the paper highlighted the ongoing war effort through “Ration Smokes” for the Army and person-to-person sugar rationing. Even amidst global conflict, local life persisted, with reports on a “Fire Sweeps Buildings” at a farm north of Franklin Grove.

1977: Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

By 1977, the headlines reflected a mix of local controversy and national political fallout. The front page investigated “Controversy surrounds Windgate Home here,” detailing a revocation notice sent to a local facility. In the wake of the Watergate scandal, the paper also covered reports that “Nixon allegedly claimed power abuses necessary”. Meanwhile, the community dealt with immediate local events, from a plane crash in a Marengo cornfield where no one was injured to the annual “Fair Diddley Day” celebrations.

2011: Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The May 16, 2011, edition was a celebration of the future. The lead headline, “THEIR TIME TO SHINE,” captured the joy of graduation season at Kishwaukee College and Northern Illinois University. Photos of graduates adjusting their caps accompanied stories of “Kish grads told to ‘love what you do’” and NIU students urged to “follow their hearts”. National politics remained a fixture, however, with a story on GOP hopefuls “Vying for Huckabee’s backers” after the former Governor dropped out of the race.

2014: The Herald-News (Joliet)

Rounding out the collection, the 2014 edition of The Herald-News focused on the pulse of the community and local entertainment. The bold headline “FOCUSED ON VALUE” highlighted the Joliet Slammers baseball team as they prepared for a new season. The front page also touched on local progress and arts, including a new appointee to the County Board and a collaborative effort by Joliet artists to create a new musical. It serves as a vibrant snapshot of modern local life, balancing sports, governance, and the arts.