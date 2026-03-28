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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for March 28: U.S. to Iran: We’re not ruling out use of force (1980)

The cover of the Daily Chronicle for March 28, 1980

The cover of the Daily Chronicle for March 28, 1980 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 28. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the height of World War II to the modern challenges of a global pandemic.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

Streator Daily Times-Press cover: March 28, 1945 Streator Daily Times-Press cover: March 28, 1945 Mar 28, 1945 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

In the final months of World War II, the March 28, 1945, edition of the Streator Daily Times-Press delivered a massive, triumphant headline: “NAZIS FAIL TO MAKE STAND.” The front page detailed the collapse of German defenses in the heart of the Reich as four of General Eisenhower’s armies raced toward Berlin. Amidst the global conflict, the paper also noted regional updates, such as “Yank Forces Near Outskirts of Cebu City” in the Pacific theater, keeping Streator families connected to the front lines.

1972: Woodstock Daily Sentinel

The Daily Sentinel cover: March 28, 1972 The Daily Sentinel cover: March 28, 1972 Mar 28, 1972 The Daily Sentinel (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The March 28, 1972, Woodstock Daily Sentinel reflected a period of economic concern and social shifting. The lead stories focused on the rising cost of living, with President Nixon meeting grocery representatives to combat food prices, and a proposal to increase minimum Social Security payments. Locally, the paper highlighted community spirit and progress, featuring the nearing completion of the “Pioneer Center” addition and preparations for the upcoming Milk Day festival.

1980: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The Daily Chronicle cover: March 28, 1980 The Daily Chronicle cover: March 28, 1980 Mar 28, 1980 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 1980, the headlines in DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle centered on energy and international tension. The front page reported a significant “setback” for the Department of Energy’s plan to buy a Morris site for spent nuclear fuel storage. Below the fold, the paper tracked the ongoing Iranian Hostage Crisis, with the blunt headline: “U.S. to Iran: We’re not ruling out use of force.” Locally, the “roller-coaster budget process” captured the fiscal struggles of the era.

2020: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: March 28, 2020 Northwest Herald cover: March 28, 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The March 28, 2020, edition of the Northwest Herald serves as a stark reminder of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the bold headline “COPING WITH CHANGE,” the paper documented how local businesses and residents were adapting to a new reality of social distancing and uncertainty. The front page also balanced the grim news of a $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package with heartwarming local stories of a Ringwood couple setting up a pop-up pantry to help their neighbors.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryDeKalb County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.