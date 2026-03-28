Historical covers for March 28: U.S. to Iran: We’re not ruling out use of force (1980)

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 28. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the height of World War II to the modern challenges of a global pandemic.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

In the final months of World War II, the March 28, 1945, edition of the Streator Daily Times-Press delivered a massive, triumphant headline: “NAZIS FAIL TO MAKE STAND.” The front page detailed the collapse of German defenses in the heart of the Reich as four of General Eisenhower’s armies raced toward Berlin. Amidst the global conflict, the paper also noted regional updates, such as “Yank Forces Near Outskirts of Cebu City” in the Pacific theater, keeping Streator families connected to the front lines.

1972: Woodstock Daily Sentinel

The March 28, 1972, Woodstock Daily Sentinel reflected a period of economic concern and social shifting. The lead stories focused on the rising cost of living, with President Nixon meeting grocery representatives to combat food prices, and a proposal to increase minimum Social Security payments. Locally, the paper highlighted community spirit and progress, featuring the nearing completion of the “Pioneer Center” addition and preparations for the upcoming Milk Day festival.

1980: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

By 1980, the headlines in DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle centered on energy and international tension. The front page reported a significant “setback” for the Department of Energy’s plan to buy a Morris site for spent nuclear fuel storage. Below the fold, the paper tracked the ongoing Iranian Hostage Crisis, with the blunt headline: “U.S. to Iran: We’re not ruling out use of force.” Locally, the “roller-coaster budget process” captured the fiscal struggles of the era.

2020: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The March 28, 2020, edition of the Northwest Herald serves as a stark reminder of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the bold headline “COPING WITH CHANGE,” the paper documented how local businesses and residents were adapting to a new reality of social distancing and uncertainty. The front page also balanced the grim news of a $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package with heartwarming local stories of a Ringwood couple setting up a pop-up pantry to help their neighbors.