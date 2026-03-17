March 17 historical covers: The Spring Fashion Section of 1931

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 17. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the height of Art Deco fashion to the local resilience found during a global pandemic.

1931: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On March 17, 1931, the front page of the DeKalb Daily Chronicle was a striking departure from traditional news layouts, featuring a full-page Art Deco illustration for the “Spring Fashion Section.” The text highlighted an optimistic outlook for “The Spring of Nineteen Thirty-One,” noting that wholesale markets were offering values unseen since before the World War. The page invited residents to a “Style Show” at the Egyptian Theatre and a community “Treasure Hunt” on Saturday evening, reflecting a local effort to maintain spirits during the Great Depression.

1991: Northwest Herald

By 1991, the Northwest Herald focused on the economic and global anxieties of the era. The lead headline, “Homeowners brace for a ‘taxing’ spring,” warned McHenry County residents of 10% hikes in property assessments. In a harrowing personal account, the paper featured “POW: ‘God is your only friend’,” detailing the experiences of Air Force Captain Dale Storr after his release from Iraqi captivity. On a lighter note, the community section captured the local “Wearin’ O’ the Green” for St. Patrick’s Day.

2011: Kane County Chronicle

The March 17, 2011, edition of the Kane County Chronicle centered on the post-recession struggle between “Needs vs. Wants.” The cover featured a large photo of shoppers at Geneva Commons to illustrate a story on Geneva candidates debating difficult budget issues and flat sales tax revenue. The sports section celebrated local talent, naming Batavia’s Cole Gardner as the “Boys Basketball Player of the Year” after a dominant season “in the paint.”

2020: The Dixon Telegraph

In 2020, the front page of The Dixon Telegraph was dominated by the rapidly evolving COVID-19 crisis. Headlines tracked the immediate community shift, including “United Way to help seniors with food delivery” and the announcement that schools would continue to “keep students fed during shutdown.” The page captured a world in transition, showing a local librarian checking in books just before the library closed indefinitely, and local businesses like hair salons and cafes struggling to decide whether to stay open.