Historical covers for February 18: The fire at the Dixon Opera House

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from February 18. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from devastating local fires and Prohibition-era crime to modern debates over public health and unfunded mandates.

1920: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On February 18, 1920, the Dixon Evening Telegraph was dominated by a local tragedy: a massive fire that left “Blackened Wall All That Remains of Dixon Opera House.” The blaze, which caused an estimated $100,000 in losses, gutted several businesses and the local library. Amidst the ashes, the paper provided a detailed table of losses for local merchants. In lighter news, the “Lombards” were set to perform at the Elks Club, and the city was preparing for the 19th anniversary of its public library.

1929: Streator Daily Times-Press

The February 18, 1929, edition of the Streator Daily Times-Press lead story featured a “Youthful Bandit” and former Streatorite who was caught after a “Reign of Terror” involving high-speed chases and armed robberies. Below the fold, the paper tackled the “Gangland Murders” of Chicago (the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre occurred just days prior), with headlines detailing Al Capone’s denials of involvement from his “Island Home” in Miami.

1996: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

By February 18, 1996, the Daily Chronicle focused on the friction between local and state governance. The lead story, “Unfunded Mandates,” explored the movement in Springfield to restrict the state from passing laws that required local action without providing the necessary funding. On a more heroic note, the front page featured Sycamore bus driver Freddy Torres, who was honored for his quick thinking in saving a choking seventh-grade girl on his bus.

2010: Northwest Herald

The February 18, 2010, edition of the Northwest Herald highlighted a major investigative series on public health titled “County examines next steps on brain cancers,” focusing on a suspected cluster near McCullom Lake. The center of the page featured a striking visual piece on the psychology of “Hoarding,” noting it was “Not just an entertainment sensation.” Sports fans were also treated to “10 Keys to a Cubs Revival” and updates from the Winter Olympics at a glance.