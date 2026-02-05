‘Super Bust’ and more historical covers for Feb. 5

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we look back at four front pages from Feb. 5, including the Chicago Bears’ 2007 Super Bowl loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

1929: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

On Feb. 5, 1929, the Daily Chronicle focused on infrastructure and national icons. The lead headline, “Governor’s bill for road revenue is presented,” detailed a major gas tax proposal to fund a $100 million bond system for Illinois highways. Meanwhile, the world watched the skies as Charles Lindbergh neared the end of a historic flight to Panama, and local residents celebrated the 35th anniversary of Knodle’s hardware store, a community staple.

1945: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1945, the front page was dominated by the closing chapters of World War II. The bold headline, “Yanks free 3,700 in Manila,” announced the liberation of internees from the Santo Tomas internment camp. Other reports detailed a “Red, Nazi guns duel” over the Oder River as Soviet forces pressed toward Berlin. Domestically, the paper noted a more somber local reality: “Two Amboy women run down in three-car accident today.”

2007: The Times (Ottawa)

The Feb. 5, 2007, edition of The Times captured the local heartbreak following Super Bowl XLI. Under the headline “From cheers to tears,” the paper documented the emotional rollercoaster of Chicago Bears fans who saw an early Devin Hester touchdown lead to an eventual loss against the Indianapolis Colts. The archive also highlighted the “Illinois soldiers” watching the game from Iraq, connecting the local sports craze to global service.

2007: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

On the same day in 2007, the Northwest Herald provided a starker take on the big game with the massive headline “SUPER BUST.” Featuring a large, somber image of quarterback Rex Grossman, the front page detailed how “Miscues rain on Bears’ Super Bowl dream.” The coverage focused on the missed opportunities and the disappointing 29-17 finish that left the region longing for a championship.