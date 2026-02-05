Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
175th Anniversary

‘Super Bust’ and more historical covers for Feb. 5

The cover of the Northwest Herald for Feb. 5, 2007

The cover of the Northwest Herald for Feb. 5, 2007 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we look back at four front pages from Feb. 5, including the Chicago Bears’ 2007 Super Bowl loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

1929: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

Daily Chronicle cover: Feb. 5, 1929 Daily Chronicle cover: Feb. 5, 1929 Feb 5, 1929 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On Feb. 5, 1929, the Daily Chronicle focused on infrastructure and national icons. The lead headline, “Governor’s bill for road revenue is presented,” detailed a major gas tax proposal to fund a $100 million bond system for Illinois highways. Meanwhile, the world watched the skies as Charles Lindbergh neared the end of a historic flight to Panama, and local residents celebrated the 35th anniversary of Knodle’s hardware store, a community staple.

1945: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Dixon Evening Telegraph: Feb. 5, 1945 Dixon Evening Telegraph: Feb. 5, 1945 Feb 5, 1945 Dixon Evening Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 1945, the front page was dominated by the closing chapters of World War II. The bold headline, “Yanks free 3,700 in Manila,” announced the liberation of internees from the Santo Tomas internment camp. Other reports detailed a “Red, Nazi guns duel” over the Oder River as Soviet forces pressed toward Berlin. Domestically, the paper noted a more somber local reality: “Two Amboy women run down in three-car accident today.”

2007: The Times (Ottawa)

The Times cover: Feb. 5, 2007 The Times cover: Feb. 5, 2007 Feb 5, 2007 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The Feb. 5, 2007, edition of The Times captured the local heartbreak following Super Bowl XLI. Under the headline “From cheers to tears,” the paper documented the emotional rollercoaster of Chicago Bears fans who saw an early Devin Hester touchdown lead to an eventual loss against the Indianapolis Colts. The archive also highlighted the “Illinois soldiers” watching the game from Iraq, connecting the local sports craze to global service.

2007: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: Feb. 5, 2007 Northwest Herald cover: Feb. 5, 2007 Feb 5, 2007 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On the same day in 2007, the Northwest Herald provided a starker take on the big game with the massive headline “SUPER BUST.” Featuring a large, somber image of quarterback Rex Grossman, the front page detailed how “Miscues rain on Bears’ Super Bowl dream.” The coverage focused on the missed opportunities and the disappointing 29-17 finish that left the region longing for a championship.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryMcHenry County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.