Red-light camera revenue, and using dynamite to wake up a friend: Historical covers for January 25

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from January 25. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century family dramas to the shifting political and social landscapes of Northern Illinois over more than a century.

1909: The Joliet Evening Herald

On January 25, 1909, the Joliet Evening Herald featured a mix of high-stakes legal news and community honors. The lead story, “Fires Bomb; Just a Joke,” detailed a bizarre incident where dynamite sticks were exploded to wake a sleeping friend. The paper also highlighted a moment of local pride as “Chicago’s Saintly Honor Joliet Man,” reporting on Anton Schager being elected president of the St. Stanislaus J.U.V. auxiliary.

1991: The Times-Press (Streator)

By 1991, the news turned toward labor and the economy. The front page of The Times-Press led with “‘Yellow flu’ hits bus drivers,” reporting on a sick-out by Woodland bus drivers over pay raises. The edition also provided a detailed breakdown of the local economy with a feature on “Local spending ranks third,” noting that car sales and gasoline accounted for nearly 28% of all spending in Streator during that period.

1998: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The January 25, 1998, Sunday Chronicle focused on the challenges of winter and a brewing national scandal. The top headline, “Accidents up, snow plowing down,” addressed DeKalb County’s struggle to clear roads due to a lack of funds. Lower on the page, the paper captured the early stages of a historic political crisis with the headline, “Lewinsky’s attorney says she won’t protect Clinton,” alongside a look at the rising costs of Super Bowl advertising.

2015: The Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Rounding out the collection, the 2015 Northwest Herald featured a bold “Snap Judgment” cover story regarding the controversial use of red-light cameras. The report examined the “Revenue from red light camera tickets” across various communities like Lakemoor and Fox River Grove. The page also paid tribute to a Chicago legend with the headline, “Ernie Banks’ skill went far beyond baseball,” following the passing of “Mr. Cub.”