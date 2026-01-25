Shaw Local

Red-light camera revenue, and using dynamite to wake up a friend: Historical covers for January 25

The cover of the Northwest Herald for Jan. 25, 2015

The cover of the Northwest Herald for Jan. 25, 2015 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from January 25. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century family dramas to the shifting political and social landscapes of Northern Illinois over more than a century.

1909: The Joliet Evening Herald

Joliet Evening Herald cover: Jan. 25, 1909 Joliet Evening Herald cover: Jan. 25, 1909 Jan 25, 1909 Joliet Evening Herald (Joliet, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On January 25, 1909, the Joliet Evening Herald featured a mix of high-stakes legal news and community honors. The lead story, “Fires Bomb; Just a Joke,” detailed a bizarre incident where dynamite sticks were exploded to wake a sleeping friend. The paper also highlighted a moment of local pride as “Chicago’s Saintly Honor Joliet Man,” reporting on Anton Schager being elected president of the St. Stanislaus J.U.V. auxiliary.

1991: The Times-Press (Streator)

The Times cover: Jan. 25, 1991 The Times cover: Jan. 25, 1991 Jan 25, 1991 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By 1991, the news turned toward labor and the economy. The front page of The Times-Press led with “‘Yellow flu’ hits bus drivers,” reporting on a sick-out by Woodland bus drivers over pay raises. The edition also provided a detailed breakdown of the local economy with a feature on “Local spending ranks third,” noting that car sales and gasoline accounted for nearly 28% of all spending in Streator during that period.

1998: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

Daily Chronicle cover: Jan. 25, 1998 Daily Chronicle cover: Jan. 25, 1998 Jan 25, 1998 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The January 25, 1998, Sunday Chronicle focused on the challenges of winter and a brewing national scandal. The top headline, “Accidents up, snow plowing down,” addressed DeKalb County’s struggle to clear roads due to a lack of funds. Lower on the page, the paper captured the early stages of a historic political crisis with the headline, “Lewinsky’s attorney says she won’t protect Clinton,” alongside a look at the rising costs of Super Bowl advertising.

2015: The Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: Jan. 25, 2015 Northwest Herald cover: Jan. 25, 2015 Jan 25, 2015 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Rounding out the collection, the 2015 Northwest Herald featured a bold “Snap Judgment” cover story regarding the controversial use of red-light cameras. The report examined the “Revenue from red light camera tickets” across various communities like Lakemoor and Fox River Grove. The page also paid tribute to a Chicago legend with the headline, “Ernie Banks’ skill went far beyond baseball,” following the passing of “Mr. Cub.”

