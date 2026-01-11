An eight-month cold spell, tracking January tornados and more historical Jan. 11 covers

As Shaw Media reflects on its 175-year legacy, we look back at four front pages from January 11. These archives highlight the diverse stories that have shaped our region, from the harsh winters of the 1970s to the political shifts and natural disasters of the 21st century.

1914: Joliet Sunday Herald

On January 11, 1914, the Joliet Sunday Herald was dominated by a high-stakes legal drama with the headline “Bail for Evarts Set at $20,000.” The front page was a whirlwind of crime and justice, reporting on a “Police Take Gunman” story involving a battle in the Alton yards and a separate “Thieves Loot Shop” incident. Amidst the crime reports, the paper also looked toward social progress, featuring a call for “Social Centers for Joliet” as a plea from civic leaders to uplift different parts of the city.

1977: The Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

The January 11, 1977, edition of The Daily Sentinel captured a community battling the elements with the weary headline, “Cold spell now in its 8th month (yes, month).” Despite the record-breaking chill, the spirit of the community remained warm as the paper covered the “Crowd’s spirit ‘warms’ inaugural ceremony” for Governor James Thompson. The issue also celebrated local achievement, noting a Woodstock student’s appointment to the USAF Academy and the search for the “Woman of the Year.”

2008: Northwest Herald

By 2008, the Northwest Herald focused on local political turmoil and the raw power of nature. The lead story, “E-mail slams GOP chairman,” detailed a call for a local resignation, while the center of the page was dedicated to the “Anatomy of a Tornado.” This “fierce twister” cut a 13-mile path through Boone and McHenry counties, leaving a trail of damage that the paper meticulously traced for its readers.

2011: Kane County Chronicle

The January 11, 2011, Kane County Chronicle reported on a significant turning point for the scientific community: “Fermilab to close Tevatron.” The news of the particle accelerator’s shutdown marked the end of an era for the Batavia-based laboratory, with local officials expressing hope for the facility’s future despite the loss of federal funds.