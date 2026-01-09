“Wintry Symphony Sounds Again Today” and more history on our Jan. 9 covers

As Shaw Media continues to celebrate its 175th anniversary, we explore six front pages from January 9. These archives highlight the diverse history of our communities, from the depths of the Great Depression to the modern controversies of the 21st century.

1930: Sterling Daily Gazette

In the midst of the early Great Depression, the January 9, 1930, edition led with “Wintry Symphony Sounds Again Today,” detailing a massive snowstorm gripping 20 states. The front page also touched on international diplomacy with “U.S. Diplomatic Mission Turns Toward London” and noted local efforts toward government efficiency with “Mayor Thompson Vetoes Economy Budget of City.”

1971: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

The front page from 1971 captured a moment of local celebrity as “Miss America Arrives In City,” featuring a photo of Phyllis George visiting DeKalb. Beneath the glamour, the paper reported on serious legal matters, including “Starr Judged Guilty; 10-Year Minimum Sentence” for a drug-related case, and a deep dive into “Campus Unrest Findings.”

1979: The Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

Education and local governance dominated the headlines in 1979. The Daily Sentinel reported that the “District 200 board struggles with budget,” as officials grappled with where to cut costs. The edition also highlighted progress in healthcare with “Proposed drug-substitution law may cut bills 5 percent,” potentially easing the financial burden on local residents.

2007: Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

By 2007, the focus shifted to regional growth and political shifts. The lead story, “Developers eye Richmond,” discussed a proposed ethanol plant that could impact local farmers. The paper also tracked the beginning of a political era with “No small task in 2nd term,” focusing on Governor Rod Blagojevich’s healthcare-focused agenda.

2008: The Times (Ottawa)

A local tragedy led the January 9, 2008, edition of The Times: “Home explosion shakes South Side.” The article detailed a severe blast in a residential neighborhood that left one man injured. On the political front, the paper featured an editorial piece titled “Democracy is much more than majority rule,” sparking community dialogue on governance.

2015: The Herald-News (Joliet)

Rounding out the collection, the 2015 Herald-News focused on a local landmark in “Marquee Maybe.” The story detailed a donor’s request for his $350,000 gift to be returned to the Rialto Square Theatre following a design controversy. This edition also captured the harsh Illinois winter with a cold weather alert, noting a low of -10 degrees.