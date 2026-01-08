A bridge under troubled skies and the ‘Quad Father’ - historical covers for January 8

As Shaw Media continues its 175th-anniversary celebration, we delve into the archives to examine four front pages from January 8. These snapshots of the past reveal a fascinating evolution of the region, from the grit of the early 20th century to the political and personal milestones of the modern era.

1912: Joliet Evening Herald

On January 8, 1912, the Joliet Evening Herald painted a picture of a city battling both the elements and crime. The lead headline, “FIRE WAVE DOES $22,500 DAMAGE,” detailed a series of blazes that exhausted local firemen. Meanwhile, a “Cold Snap” gripped the region, with temperatures plunging to 12 below zero, prompting a call for relief for the “city’s sufferers.” Political tension also simmered as the paper reported on a “Split” threatening the local Anti-Horse Thief Association.

1985: The Herald (Crystal Lake Edition)

Fast forward to 1985, and the news took a joyful, miraculous turn in McHenry County. The front page of The Herald celebrated a rare local event: “McHenry quads make their debut.” The article followed parents Laura and Daniel Koleno as they welcomed four babies at Loyola University Medical Center. Alongside this human-interest story, the paper remained a watchdog for local governance, reporting on a library board debate regarding meeting room policies and “State eyes reform for school finances.”

1992: The Daily Chronicle

By 1992, local headlines were dominated by international events with a local connection. The Daily Chronicle led with the shocking news that “Bush collapses during visit in Tokyo,” reporting on President George H.W. Bush’s bout with the flu during a state dinner. Closer to home, DeKalb residents were focused on their wallets; the paper covered a grassroots movement as “Volunteers circulate petitions” for a rollback of property taxes, highlighting a fiscal crisis that local leaders called a “big challenge.”

2008: The Times

The January 8, 2008, edition of The Times featured a striking front-page image of a lightning bolt over the Illinois River under the headline “Bridge Under Troubled Skies.” The weather remained a primary concern, with flood watches in effect for the Illinois and Vermilion rivers. In the realm of education, the paper reported on the frustration of local school districts as state funding remained “On Hold... Again” due to political maneuvering in Springfield.